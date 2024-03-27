













The videogame V Rising from Stunlock Studios has just announced a collaboration with Castlevania. With this, players will have the opportunity to face the legendary Simon Belmont as one of his bosses and will receive other rewards.

The news of the collaboration between V Rising and Castlevania came with a short video. In it Simon Belmont appears with a somewhat powerful appearance, facing the main vampires. At the end it is indicated that starting May 8, players will be able to face this hunter. Defeating him will give you access to a new whip weapon.

Cosmetic items will also arrive that will allow players to decorate their bases with different objects from Konami video games. They will also have the option to dress their characters with clothing inspired by the protagonists of the franchise. Finally you'll be able to hear some of the most iconic tunes from these games, reimagined by the V Rising composer.

For now, the cost of this collaboration between V Rising and Castlevania. Surely the closer May 8 gets we will have more details about it. So keep an eye on the networks for this title. Was it the return you were waiting for?

When will we get a new Castlevania game?

Despite years and constant public interest, there is no official news about a new game of Castlevania. However, Konami says it listens to fans and is excited that there is so much interest in the franchise. This is supposedly why they released so many collections in recent years.

Source: Konami

In an interview about their collaboration with Dead Cells, a Konami producer said that the response to the DLC was very 'inspiring'. Perhaps these collaborations work to test the waters and determine if fans really want this series to return. After all, we haven't had a truly new game in the series since 2014. It's about time it came back.

