Like father Like Son. DragonSpeed ​​USA will field an all family crew at the 12h of Sebring, the second round of the 2022 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Juan Pablo Montoya will in fact drive the Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2 together with his son Sebastian, seen in action in Italian Formula 4 and on his debut with prototypes; with them also present Henrik Hedman as the third competitor.

“It is a great opportunity for me and I am very grateful to DragonSpeed ​​and Henrik for giving it to me – said the 16-year-old Colombian, who had been in action at the FIA ​​WEC Rookie Test last month – Racing with dad is a dream come true for us. , since he has been my idol since I was little. “

Montoya-padre added: “I am very happy to be able to race with DragonSpeed ​​again next year and I am looking forward to being in action with Henrik. But there is great excitement knowing that for the first time I will have Sebastian in the team with myself”.

Team boss Elton Julian explained his choices to Motorsport.com: “We had already thought about Sebastian before Bahrain because he was doing very well, so we thought he deserved a chance. For Sebring we needed a Silver driver, so Here it is. I’m really excited to see him in action with his father, the Montoyas are a big family. “

“We are working on having another Silver driver for Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans, while for Daytona we will choose the crew before Christmas. In the meantime, we have concentrated on Sebring, as Henrik was keen to have the lineup ready.”