Caretta caretta turtle released into the sea after treatment

Genoa – She returned to the sea in “her” Toscana Perla, the example of Caretta caretta turtle rescued by the veterinary staff of the Aquarium of Genoa and Livorno who received it under the care of the Port Authority that had recovered it at sea. Pearl risked losing one of her legs due to necrosis caused by a fishing net in which she was entangled and which, by twisting, blocked her blood circulation. Fortunately, the veterinary team was able to avoid the amputation and recover its functionality so that they could allow her to return to the sea.

Yesterday morning the turtle was returned to sea ​​of ​​Tuscany thanks also to the technical support of the Lamma Consortium which monitored the weather and sea temperature conditions and indicated a suitable time window for the release of the specimen. This is the start of a collaboration between the Livorno Aquarium and Lamma (a consortium between the CNR and the Tuscany Region) which, thanks to the marine and oceanographic modeling, will be able to make an important contribution in future operations.

When it was recovered, the turtle weighed 4,419 kilos with a carapace length of 34 centimeters and a width of 31 centimeters, for a total length of 45 centimeters.

After the “hospitalization” at the recovery and rehabilitation center for sea turtles of the Livorno Aquarium, the “Perla” turtle reached a weight of 7 kilos and a carapace 39 cm long and 33 cm wide, for a total length of 51 cm . Given the good state of health, it was considered that the specimen was suitable for release.

Before being released, like all Caretta caretta specimens, “Perla” was also equipped with a microchip which allows, if the animal is re-sighted or found beached, to identify it.