While the entry list of the 24h of Daytona is gradually becoming defined, all the schedules of the activities on the track have finally been released for what will be the first round of the 2023 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

A few weeks ago we illustrated a first program relating to the week of the “Roar Before the 24” tests, scheduled for the weekend of January 20-22, which … Continue reading

#IMSA #complete #schedule #24h #Daytona