Carlos’s 2022 Sainz it was a continuous run-up, despite having at times the best car of the lot. However, according to the Spaniard, the F1-75 never adapted to his qualities, a factor that penalized him especially at the beginning of the season. Sainz’s work therefore focused not only on the track, but also on daily life, to try to understand the way out of an uncomfortable situation in which he was floundering and teammate Charles Leclerc took glory with two victories in the first three races.

The Ferrari driver believes that 2022 has been a very important season for his growth, since the difficulties encountered at least up to Miami have strengthened him: “It was the year I learned the most since 2015, but I was a rookie back then. Then I had harder and easier years, but never a year as busy as 2022: I was consistently off the pace in the first five, six races“, these are the words of the Spanish. “I had to fight a lot to change some things about my car, try to bring it a little closer to my tastes, but above all reset my driving a bit, and it took a long time. But equally, as soon as that happened, I felt like I took a big step forward as a driver and learned a lot. This is probably the result of the season I’m most proud of. With such a difficult start, it would have been very easy to give up on the season and wait for another car to see if I was more competitive, but I didn’t give up and kept pushing. Even in the season finale I kept pushing and trying different things in my riding and set-up. All this leaves me with great optimism for next year“.