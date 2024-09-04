BMW M Motorsport has confirmed its commitment to the IMSA SportsCar Championship for the 2025 season.

The Bavarian brand will once again be on the starting grid of the GTP Class with its two M Hybrid V8s, as always managed by Team RLL, the reference team for the American series.

The LMDh prototypes built on Dallara chassis will therefore face the third year in a row in the Stars and Stripes championship, where they made their debut in 2023 by obtaining a victory at the 6 Hours of Watkins Glen thanks to the #25 car.

At the end of the first year of activity for the German hybrid prototype, it had achieved 6th and 8th place in the standings, while in the current season the #24 occupies 7th place, two more than the #25, with a couple of events to go, namely Indianapolis and Petit Le Mans.

Obviously, the driver lineups will be decided later, considering that the first race of 2025 will be the 24 Hours of Daytona at the end of January, where the crews can consist of four competitors.