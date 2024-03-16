Mazatlan Sinaloa. With the support of more than 33 years of experience in the real estate industry, the developer Boost is marking a new chapter in that area for Mazatlán with Ocenna, Sea Condosa innovative new project located on Sábalo Cerritos Avenue, an area that is witnessing the most important tourist development in the Mexican Pacific port.

On the night of Thursday, March 14, Oceanna's family dressed up to celebrate the opening of the important development, with the presence of hundreds of special guests from society, clients and authorities of the Sinaloa municipality. The inaugural protocol was attended by engineer Ricardo Clouthier Carrillo, general director of Impulsa; Javier Espial, financial director of Eco-Development Group; and Gabriela Medrano, sales manager of the visionary real estate development.

Oceanna, Condos de mar will give value to the Mazatlán real estate market.

In his message to attendees, Javier Espinal, financial director of Eco-Development Group, emphasized that Oceanna, Condos de mar, comes to give a value proposition to the marketFurthermore, it is a development that has as its reference the detail in its spaces, something that definitely distinguishes it. He added that the acceptance of clients and investors in the models, Alba and Mila confirm it, since it has been a success in sales.

Espinal added that the moment that Mazatlán is experiencing today, both in economic-commercial and tourist terms, confirms the confidence that it is a prosperous city for the acquisition of properties with high capital gains, since it continues to be an international destination, but also a hub investment in Mexico.

Javier Espinal, financial director of Eco-Development Group/ Photo: Jorge Osuna / DEBATE.

The financial director of Eco-Development Group, highlighted that the vision and seriousness of the Impulsa group and Eco-Development Group is in creating spaces of value for Mazatlán and with quality for those who will inhabit them, which he describes as a successful strategy to continue building in the city and leaving a mark on this society.

For his part, the general director of Impulsa, engineer Ricardo Clouthier Carrillomentioned that they are opening the Oceanna apartments, Condos de mar, with the pride of having 75% sold.

He also thanked the entire Impulsa team for making this project a reality, consisting of two towers that include two different condominium models framed by quality amenities such as: 3 swimming pools, children's play areas, hammocks, a fire pit, pergolas with barbecues, exercisers and a Roofton.

Ricardo Clouthier Carrillo, general director of Impulsa, highlighted the significance that Ocenna, Condos de mar represents for the development of the real estate sector in Mazatlán/ Photo: Jorge Osuna/ DEBATE.

He also gave special recognition to investors for trusting in this development that stands out for its great design that involves technology in urbanization; as well as contractors and suppliers for all their work.

“At Impulsa we have great confidence in Mazatlán, as a tourist and investment destination. We are currently developing 3 projects together with its partners and we are investing more than 2 billion pesos,” said Clouthier Carrillo.

After the words of the representatives of Impulsa and Eco-Development Group, the ribbon cutting took place, within the framework of a shower of fireworks and music, and attendees were invited to see the model apartments.





This is Oceanna Condos de mar, a new real estate project in Mazatlán.

Impulsa, a real estate developer originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, currently has three new projects with an investment of more than 2 billion pesos, and Mazatlán is among its investment and expansion zone. In response to its commitment to generating new spaces for Mazatlan families, Impulsa continues to grow and proof of this is the recent inauguration of Oceanna, sea condos.

Oceanna has two condominium towers, located just 100 meters from the beach in the center of Sábalo-Cerritos Avenue in Mazatlán. This project has two condominium models, one of them 'lockoff' type within which you can enjoy amenities, which will allow a direct view of the main social area of ​​the development made up of three swimming pools.

This is Oceanna Condos de mar, new project in Mazatlán/ Photo: Jorge Osuna/ DEBATE.

The Alba (lockoff) model includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as does the Mila (condo). What makes both (Alba and Mila) more attractive is that they have a balcony overlooking the amenities.

Oceanna also stands out for its connectivity, spaces, aesthetic facades and its urban integration, designed to promote coexistence between residents. Among the amenities that this development offers are 3 swimming pools, a fire pit, children's games, hammocks, pergolas equipped with grills, exercisers and a rooftop.





Oceanna is described by Ricardo Clouthier Carrillo, general director of Impulsa, as a place of joy and enjoyment near the beach and located in one of the tourist destinations that is having high capital gains and profitability: Mazatlán.

For this reason, he asserts that Oceanna represents a great investment opportunity, and his statement is supported by the fact that 45% of its sales have been through recommendations.