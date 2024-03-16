“This day brings together the patient associations of the Triveneto area with clinicians who deal with haemophilia, to talk about this rare pathology which involves micro-bleeds or even larger haemorrhages, which can jeopardize the health of the joints. It is always important to talk of therapy and how to carry out correct prophylaxis, to meet the patient's health needs, but above all joint well-being”. This was stated by Tobia Ghio, Medical Science Liaisons of Sobi Italia, on the sidelines of the Padua stage of the 'Articulate – Do you know what?' project, an initiative sponsored by FedEmo, the Federation of haemophilia associations, created thanks to the multinational biopharmaceutical company Sobi and promoted by the associations of the Triveneto: Association of children and young people with haemophilia and other coagulopathies, Veneto Association for haemophilia and coagulopathies and Free association of parents and haemophiliacs of the Veneto.

This year's edition of 'Articulate' was characterized by interactive moments and simulations in a digital laboratory: “Technology provides innovative tools that make it possible to simplify the management of the pathology for the patient, as well as for the clinician”, he Ghio underlined. The audience was able to witness a three-dimensional reproduction of the joints, in order to understand in the simplest and clearest way what damage haemophilia causes to the joints themselves, “but also the benefits of a correct approach to prophylaxis”.