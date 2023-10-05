Today, Thursday, a court in the British capital, London, issued a nine-year prison sentence against a 21-year-old man suffering from psychological disorders, who wanted to kill Queen Elizabeth II with a crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021.

Jaswant Singh Shail was arrested on the morning of December 25, 2021, near the suite of the Queen, who was 95 years old at the time. He was wearing a metal mask and carrying a crossbow.

Singh Shail will remain in a psychiatric hospital until his condition allows him to be transferred to prison, according to the ruling issued by Judge Nicholas Hilliard at the Old Bailey Court in the British capital.

The incident occurred while the Queen was spending Christmas 2021 at Windsor Palace with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla.

When he was arrested near the palace, Jaswant said that he intended to “kill the queen.” He was then admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Last February, Jaswant, who was tried under the rarely used Treason Act, pleaded guilty to “possession of a crossbow with the intention of using it to harm or intimidate the person of Queen Elizabeth II.”

He was also accused of threatening to kill the queen and illegally possessing a weapon.

Moments before his action, Jaswant, a former store employee who lives in Southampton, posted a video clip to about 20 people saying that he would assassinate the queen.

In a video clip shown during the hearings at the Old Bailey wrecker in London, Jaswant appears wearing a black jacket and a white mask, holding a crossbow and saying, “I am sorry for what I did and what I will do. I will try to assassinate Queen Elizabeth.”

Psychiatry specialists who examined the young man concluded that he suffers from mental problems, autism-related disorders, and depression.

The judge noted that Jaswant had “criminal thoughts” before he “developed mental disorders.”