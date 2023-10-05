When CD Projekt RED announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be in first person a considerable uproar was unleashed, but the developers remained faithful to that vision and have never regretted it, however the issue could be called into question for the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077which is still in the design phase.

The game’s quest director, Paweł Sasko, reported that the team has not never questioned the decision made, in retrospect, but that there could be different developments for the sequel. “There was no regret on our part,” he reported, “What we wanted for Cyberpunk was for it to have its own identity and be recognized as something different.”

This refers to the fact that The Witcher series is set to in-view instead third person, which caused a bit of upheaval among users with the announced change in the subjective view. “I want to say that the first-person perspective is one of the main characteristics of Cyberpunk and its perception among players. It is also significantly different from The Witcher, and this helped us build the identity of the product.”