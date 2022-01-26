The new law to combat cybercrime, issued by decree, introduced a very important article, criminalizing the use of children in broadcasting, preparing or sending pornographic materials using a computer network, according to lawyer Muhammad Al-Najjar, who confirmed that Article No. (35) provides full protection for children from crimes that have been introduced. In recent years, it has become more dangerous.

He said that the article states that “a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than two years, and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, is anyone who incites, seduces, or assists a child to broadcast, prepare or send pornographic materials. Using a computer network or any information technology means.

The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment and a fine of not more than one million dirhams, if the prepared or sent pornographic material is the subject of the child, and the child victim is not criminally responsible for the actions he commits as a result of incitement and seduction.

Al-Najjar pointed out that “the legislator addressed in this article for the first time the crime of implicating the child in sending pornographic materials, which represents a great deterrent to many deranged people who target children and tempt them with such materials, as we monitor of crimes occurring in several countries.”

He explained that the law also included children with protection in other articles, including Article No. (36), which stipulates that a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, and a fine of no less than 150 thousand dirhams, and not more than one million dirhams, whoever deliberately possesses articles Child pornography using an electronic information system, a computer network, a website, or an information technology means.

He pointed out that there are two other articles that partially dealt with children, the first being Article 33, which stipulates that whoever incites or tempts another to commit prostitution or debauchery or helps to commit prostitution or debauchery shall be punished with temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams. This is done by using a computer network or any information technology means.

If the victim is a child, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than five years and a fine not exceeding one million dirhams.

Article (34) stipulates that whoever establishes, manages, runs, broadcasts, sends, publishes, republishes, or supervises a website shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than 250,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Displaying pornographic materials through the information network, and everything that would prejudice public morals.

The same penalty shall be imposed on anyone who produces, prepares, prepares, sends or stores with the intent of exploitation, distribution or presentation to others, through an information network, pornographic materials, and everything that may prejudice public morals.

If the subject of the content is a child, or the content is designed to tempt children, the offender shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, and a fine not exceeding 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

Al-Najjar explained that the new law used the term “children” instead of the singular “juveniles”, and its articles coincided with all the new crimes against children, whether through the new article or updated articles, which reflects the keenness of the Emirati legislator to develop the legal system to provide the necessary protection for one. One of the most important groups in society.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

