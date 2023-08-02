Ivana Yturbe showed the interior of his new house in the city of Arequipa. The model moved in with Beto da Silva to accompany him while he trains with the club melgar so that both are not distanced. It was so that the influencer left Trujillo to move to the White City and start a new life. “We had a great time. We look for different plans when he is free“, he said in a link with ‘Send whoever sends’, this Tuesday, August 1.

Ivana Yturbe happy in Arequipa. Photo: Capture/America TV

How does Ivana Yturbe feel in her new home?

The former reality girl said that she is facing a new type of climate in Arequipa. She recounted that she arrived in the White City at the beginning of June, but for the past two weeks she has been living in her new house, which still needs to be decorated inside. “I brought all my things (from Trujillo),” added the model.

The model showed some common areas of her home, such as the main living room, the kitchen, and her bedroom. In addition, she took a look at her large balcony, which has a privileged view of the Misti volcano. María Pía Copello and “Carlota” were impressed by the new house of the former member of “Esto es guerra”.

Does Ivana Yturbe want to have a second child?

The drivers of “Send whoever is in charge” put Ivana Yturbe in trouble after asking her if she wants to enlarge the family by having another baby. The comment was made when they were talking about Brunella Horna’s pregnancy confirmation, after photographs of the businesswoman were disseminated on social networks.

“I want to have another baby, but I don’t know if right now. I would love for it to be a little man. God’s timing is perfect and I want to know what happens,” said the young woman. For his part, Beto da Silva, who appeared on the link, spoke of how he feels in his new home next to his wife.