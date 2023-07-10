He 2022-2023 school year is about to end. However, many parents and students have doubts about when is the last day that girls, boys and adolescents will continue to attend classes.

Doubts about the day that primary and secondary students should stop attending classes arose shortly after the dates of the Intensive Continuous Training Workshop for Teacherswhich was scheduled for the middle of the month.

It was in this situation that the Ministry of Public Education (SEP)gave an important notice to the student community about the last day they would have to continue going to classrooms during July 2023.

According to the notice given by the SEP, the last day of classes for children and adolescents in primary and secondary school will be the July 19, because during the following days the Intensive Workshop of Continuous Training for Teachers will be given without the presence of the students.

When does the SEP 2023-2024 school year start?

Given the prompt completion of this school year, the Ministry of Public Education revealed the 2023-2023 school calendar, thereby showing everything related to the next school term.

The 2023-2024 cycle contemplates 190 days, with the starting date for students to return to classrooms on Monday, August 28.

During this cycle, students will have several weeks to adapt to their new grade and thus be able to develop their skills and knowledge freely.