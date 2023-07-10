Migration | At least 300 people are missing near the Canary Islands

According to the aid organization, a total of three ships transporting migrants are missing.

At least 300 people who tried to reach the Canary Islands from Senegal are missing, say the news agencies Reuters and Efe and the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC.

According to the Walking Borders aid organization, a total of three ships transporting migrants are missing. One of the ships is known to have carried around 65 people, the other 50-60 people. The ships have been missing for 15 days now.

The third ship carrying around 200 people has been missing for 13 days. According to Efe, there are a large number of children on board the ship.

All three ships left from the village of Kafountine in southern Senegal.

“Families are very worried. About 300 people from the same region of Senegal are on board the ships. They have left to escape the instability in Senegal,” a representative of Walking Borders Helena Maleno told Reuters.

According to the Spanish Maritime Rescue Authority, an airplane is also being used in the search.

The journey from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the most dangerous migration routes. Last year, at least 559 people died trying to reach the Canary Islands, according to the UN.