Implementation of more procedures in the city of Al Ain because of “Shaheen”



rain

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced, this evening, Sunday, that more precautionary measures will be implemented in the city of Al Ain tomorrow, Monday, due to the tropical situation “Shaheen”.

The office wrote, on its official account on Twitter, that these measures “include activating remote work in government agencies and companies on Monday, October 4th. The Jebel Hafeet entrance was also closed, and the Covid-19 examination and vaccination tents were closed.”

The center reported that the competent authorities “urge private sector companies and establishments to activate remote work according to business requirements on Monday, October 4, and reduce the movement of external employees as much as possible.”

He added, “The competent authorities call on all residents of Al Ain to avoid leaving the house except in emergency cases. The concerned authorities are working around the clock to proactively assess the conditions of housing units in the areas expected to be affected, and move families to safe locations as needed until the end of the tropical situation.”

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said, “We call upon the honorable public to continue to take precautions and follow developments from official sources. For emergency cases, please call 999.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi