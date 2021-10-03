A candidate for the Naples City Council on the “Bassolino per Napoli” list, Domenico Masciari, posted on Facebook a photo apparently taken inside a polling booth. In the photo you can see the blue card with the “x” on the symbol of the “Bassolino per Napoli” list and the indication of the preference “Masciari”. The photo was published by Masciari among the stories of his Facebook profile.

His wife, Alessandra Parlato, also intervenes on the social networks, known for being one of the protagonists of the TV show “The Real Housewives of Naples”, who in turn has published a video on her Instagram profile in which she says: “I just voted and I say with all honesty and frankness, as some of our true friends have already done, you can also send a shot. To the wise, a few words. For the undecided, at least rely on those who really know something about politics and have a family history “.