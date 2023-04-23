The battle against the ‘sausages’

The world of motorsport is moving together in the declare ‘war’ to the now famous – or, rather, notorious – ‘sausage curbs’ which unfortunately are becoming more and more popular in circuits around the world. These particular curbs, which in essence are nothing more than speed bumps, are born with l‘intent to prevent drivers from cutting the chicanes and, more generally, to exploit excessively and incorrectly the stretches outside the limits of the track.

Safety hazard

These ‘regulatory’ functions of compliance with the track limits however, they are increasingly at odds with reasoning related to pilot safety. Cars had already been seen in the past that ended up over these bumps and were dangerously thrown into the air. In fact, on single-seaters with open wheels arriving in these stretches at high speed, the effect of the yellow ‘sausages’ is that of a sort of launch ramp, especially if due to unfortunate circumstances the angle of impact of the car with the bump is transversal.

Three fractured vertebrae

This weekend it was above all a Formula Regional driver who paid the price on the Italian track of Imola, the Irish rookie Adam Fitzgerald. After regularly taking part in race-1, which ended in 22nd place, Fitzgerald was forced to miss the second event of the weekend due to a serious injury. In fact, the talent from across the Channel has brought back a “fracture of three vertebrae“, caused by being flown on one of these particular ‘bollards’ during the race. “Adam has three fractured vertebrae – he confirmed to the site PlanetF1.com a spokesperson for the RPM team – he lost the rear end of the car in turn 1 and this ‘sausage’) he then threw backwards into the air”.

Nada, seguimos using los malditos platanos, que total no pasa nada 😤 pic.twitter.com/PSVAmIggA4 — Ivan (@ibeneyto96) April 23, 2023

Fear even in F4

In a note released by the team on Instagram, the clear attack on the use of these particular ‘curbs’. “These crazy yellow ramps at the top of the curbs – reads the message – they caused another rider to injure his spine. They throw the car into the air creating dangerous situations. I don’t know what has to happen for people to realize that these sausage curbs have absolutely no place in motorsport in the open wheel categories.”. During the weekend also the protagonists of other side races, such as the race of the Italian F4 Championship, including Brando Badoer and Guido Luchetti, took off dangerously on these ‘jumping boards’.