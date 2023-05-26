GP canceled due to flooding

There cancellation of the Imola GPdecided in a more than acceptable way last weekend by F1 by virtue of terrible flood that hit the Emilia-Romagna region, however, left unavoidable problems of a practical nature unanswered. The first of all – given the impossibility of recovering the event this season – is deciding how to behave with the people who had purchased tickets to attend the Grand Prix on the Santerno circuit. In recent days there has been much discussion about the refund issuealso bearing in mind the precedents – however different in substance from what had happened – which had sparked numerous controversies, such as the infamous 2021 Belgian GP.

Double option

Today, less than a week from the day on which the Imola race should have been held, some have already arrived concrete answers from the Automobile Club of Italy and TicketOne. Basically, for those who had purchased a ticket valid for the Emilia-Romagna GP, two possible options will be presented: request a refund of the amount spent – net of postage and the commissions applied by TicketOne – or receive a voucher through which you can attend another event organized by ACI Sport. Of course, these also include the Monza 2023 and Imola 2024 raceswhich will be the next two F1 events scheduled on Italian soil.

In this way, all people will be given the opportunity to make their own assessments and orient themselves on the solution that best suits their needs. Below we report on complete version of the press release issued by ACI Sportwith all the details to which you can refer to proceed with the refund operation.

The official statement

“The Automobile Club of Italy and TicketOne have established the procedures to implement the reimbursement of tickets for the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna, which was not held due to the dramatic floods that hit the Region, scheduled for International Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola from 19 to 21 May. Starting from 30 May, and by 14 June, holders of coupons purchased through the TicketOne websites, the network of TicketOne sales points and the Automobile Clubs, will be able to request a refund, net of postage and commissions applied from TicketOne, or opt for a voucher that allows the purchase of a coupon for an event organized by ACI Sport such as, for example, the Monza 2023 GP or the Imola 2024 GP. A similar refund procedure is envisaged for agencies, resellers and professional operators. Further detailed information on the operating procedures and on filling in the form prepared by TicketOne are published at the following link: https://imolagpf1.ticketone.it/artist/formula-1-imola/“.