Norwegian striker for Manchester City, Erling Haalandsurprised on social networks by appearing smiling wearing a shirt with the logo of the Mexican soft drink brand jarritos which he launched together with Nike a collection of sports clothing and footwear.

Previously, the top scorer in the English first division had already publicly used merchandise from the alliance that makes up Nike and Jarritosposting a photo wearing limited-edition sneakers captioned “I love them” on Instagram.

The publication of the Norwegian had an immediate commercial repercussion since both the shoes and the shirt, with a cost of thousand 899 and 3 thousand 299 pesos respectively, they quickly sold out.

The star striker and great figure of the year in England and in the highest continental competition at club level, the Champions League, is going through a sweet moment. After the recent conquest of the Premier League, Haaland and Manchester City could end the football year with the achievement of the long-awaited triplet. That is to say, winning the three trophies that the club played for in the 2022-23 season. The Premier, the FA Cup and, of course, the Champions League against Inter Milan on June 3.