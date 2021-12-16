Immigration Only one factor prevents “English-speaking people from having a happy life in Helsinki” – University graduates assess Helsinki’s international level

Adithya Varadarajan enjoys city life in Helsinki. He was surprised to find South Indian food here in the restaurants.

Finland strives to attract international experts. However, is Helsinki international enough? Internationality is measured in everyday life, say the highly educated Helsinki residents who have moved to Finland.

For subscribers

Russian Mikhail Paramonov had lived in four countries before moving to Finland permanently. In Helsinki, the organization of health care services came as a surprise. Or that they didn’t seem to be organized, at least in English – unlike in Switzerland, for example.