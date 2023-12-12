After the rejection last Monday of the immigration bill in the National Assembly, the Executive seems determined to continue working on the issue to ensure that some of the planned measures are adopted. On Tuesday, he announced that he wanted to convene “as soon as possible” a joint joint commission of deputies and senators to reach “a compromise.”

The Government will convene “as soon as possible” a joint joint commission of deputies and senators to find “a compromise between the majority and the opposition” on the immigration bill rejected on Monday by the National Assembly, as announced this Tuesday, December 12 the government spokesman, Olivier Véran.

“The Government will convene a mixed commission as soon as possible, always with the aim of debating and seeking a compromise between the majority and the opposition,” declared Véran at the press conference of the Council of Ministers.

“We seek this compromise because we consider the text to be important,” he added.

On the other hand, the Government “does not agree” with the need to dissolve the National Assembly, as requested by the National Rally party (RN), reported Olivier Véran.

Emmanuel Macron denounces the “cynicism” and “game of the worst” of the opposition

In the Council of Ministers, President Emmanuel Macron denounced “the cynicism” and “the game of the worst” of the opposition, according to a government source. However, the Executive does not renounce its text, whose “balance” it will defend because “we need a law on integration and immigration,” he alleged.

After the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne attended a majority intergroup that brings together allied deputies from the Renaissance, MoDem and Horizons parties, according to Matignon. She was accompanied by ministers Gérald Darmanin (Interior) and Olivier Dussopt (Labor), according to consistent sources.

“When a text is taken through the door of the National Assembly, the Government cannot put it through the window of a Joint Joint Commission (CMP). It is an abuse of power,” said Benjamin Lucas, an environmentalist who on Monday defended the motion of rejection of the text on immigration adopted by the National Assembly.

At a time of great parliamentary tension, the combined votes of the left-wing deputies, Los Republicanos (LR) and RN led to the rejection of the bill, before its examination in the chamber even began.

The CMP, which brings together seven deputies and seven senators behind closed doors to try to reach an agreement on a preliminary version of the bill, could lead to a joint version, but they would have to work together with the LR party to reach an agreement . This joint version would then have to be voted on by the Senate and the National Assembly.

It will be considered “conclusive” if the 14 elected representatives that comprise it manage to reach an agreement.

