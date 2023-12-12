A shirt of the Colombian international Linda Caicedo and another from the 2023 World Cup final that pitted Spain against England, on loan from Jenni Hermoso, will be two of the great attractions of the material related to the event that will be included in the gallery dedicated to the world cups in the museum of the Fifa Zurich.

The organization has announced the acquisition of almost 400 objects linked to the event that was held last summer in Australia and New Zealand, after which Spain became champion for the first time in its history by winning the final 1-0 thanks to a goal from Olga Carmona.

In addition to these elastics, you can enjoy some shorts worn by the English captain Millie Bright from the Swedish goalkeeper's water bottle Zecira Musovic which reflects the analysis of the United States' penalty shots in the shootout that decided the round of 16 match between both teams or the boots with which the Zambian Barbra Banda He scored the 1,000th goal in the history of the tournament from 11 meters.

Linda Caicedo (18), in action against Jamaica.

The initiative reflects the objective of increase the representation of women's football in your collection by the installation, which will remodel the gallery of the world Cup on its permanent exhibition early next year, to ensure that future editions of the tournament have the same exhibition space as its men's equivalent.

“This World Cup will surely go down in history as the defining moment that took women's football to the next level. To see it immortalized in a display case at the FIFA museum, where fans can come and remember this historic tournament, is incredible. What a way nice to close this year of women's football,” he said in this regard. Sarai Bareman, general director of Fifa Women's Football.

