Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc all in a circle with their eyes turned to a cell phone. The Ferrari and Red Bull drivers weren’t watching highlights of their prowess on the track, but as the Irish impressionist and radio and television host Conor Moore he decided to imitate them “even managing to get the accent right” as underlined by Sergio Perez.

Conor Moore’s imitations exceed one million views on video on Youtubea sign this of how much F1 is actually experiencing a magical moment of great popularity. In Italy Maurizio Crozza from 2020 has decided to include the Ferrari team principal among the characters he plays in the imitations broadcast in the ‘Fratelli di Crozza’ broadcast. ‘Ferrari in Italy is a religion’ recognized several technicians and drivers who had the honor and the burden of representing the Maranello team in F1, so it is not surprising that a figure so exposed in the media as the number one on the wall of the Cavallino Rampante is precisely ‘ridden’ at the media level through a caricature.

Conor Moore in addition to the Premier League football starting from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 he decided to launch into F1 achieving considerable success. The last video is dedicated to the balance of the various teams at the end of the first part of the 2022 season (clicking here you can view it with the possibility of activating subtitles for the Italian translation). Among the protagonists obviously there is no shortage of members of the top teams Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, with Carlos Sainz always in the role of ‘singer’ due to his nickname ‘Smooth Operator’ dating back to the times of McLaren. Lewis Hamilton is always ‘grateful’ for everything, while George Russell never fails to remind Wolff that he is now his favorite driver.

As for Verstappen, Moore has obviously decided to focus on the fact that the Dutch driver does not hide the fact that he firmly believes that he is the best rider on the starting grid. It is also not surprising that the Irish Impressionist has decided to include one of the stars of the series among the characters represented. Netflix ‘Drive to survive’ that is the Haas team principal Gunther Steiner and a driver like Daniel Ricciardo, who is certainly not experiencing one of the best moments of his career. The Australian, however, has always managed to be charismatic and to be talked about for his exuberance regardless of the performance offered on the track. F1 like the Premier League therefore, an equal status in the United Kingdom that can only please the American Liberty Media, given that the latest data relating to revenues from the sale of television rights outside indicate a collection exceeding the two billion euros. To give a yardstick, we report the modest figure achieved by Serie A, that is a figure not exceeding 300 million euros overall.