It was the director John Gulager who announced in an official note the death of his father Clu: he was 93 years old and left for natural causes

The world of cinema and television have recently learned the sad news of the death of a great actor, star of many TV series and many successful films. Clu Gulager He passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 93, of natural causes and while staying at the home of his son, actor and director John Gulager.

It was the latter, through an official note, to announce the death of the actor father. John Gulager explained that Clu left peacefully, after a life of success and fame, surrounded by his dearest loved ones.

The post published by Diane Goldner, daughter-in-law of Clu. Here are her words:

Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft. A proud member of the Cherokee nation, a transgressor, sharp and cunning and always on the side of the oppressed. He was in a good mood, an avid reader, tender and kind. Noisy and dangerous. He was shocked to have survived, even one day after Miriam Byrd-Nethery died, the love of his life 18 years ago.

Clu had married the actress Miriam Byrd Nethery in 1952. Their marriage ended abruptly in 2003 when she died for a cancer that left her no way out. The two had two sons, Tom and John, both successful actors and directors.

The successes of Clu Gulager

Clu Gulager’s debut came towards the end of the 1950s, when he signed a contract with Universal and began acting in several television series such as “Wanted Dead or Alive”, “Laramie”, “The Untouchables” and many more.

Real success came in the early years of the 60’swhen he took on the role of the gunman and criminal Billy The Kid in the series “The Tall Man“.

There are also several appearances of Gulager in many TV series which have also had great success in Italy. These include Chips, The Lady in Yellow, Supercar, Magnum PI, MacGyver and Walker Texas Ranger.

The last cinematic film in which he had a part, however, was “Once upon a time in… Hollywood“, The 2019 film directed by director Quentin Tarantino.

Dozens i messages of condolence appeared on social networks in the last few hours.