Argentina will receive a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next Thursday to renegotiate the agreement for a total debt that amounts to about 46 billion dollarsas reported this Tuesday by official sources.

The presidential spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, stated at a press conference that the IMF representatives will be received by Nicolás Posse, chief of staff of President Javier Milei, and the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo.

“On Thursday we will receive a delegation from the IMF. The chief of staff and the Minister of Economy will receive it, to renegotiate the agreement that fell due to not having met (the goals proposed by the Fund), and that is virtually fallen,” Adorni indicated.

It is expected that Argentina's intention is to postpone the first maturities of this year, which are due on January 9 and amount to 1.3 billion dollarsand on the 16th of this month, for 650 million dollars more.

One of the measures, already planned by the international organization, is for Argentina to unify payments, this is only possible if there is more than one maturity in the same period, something that was done in June, July and October of last year, during the Government of Alberto Fernández (2019-2023).

In the middle of the December transition, President Milei had to resort to a short-term loan from the CAF Development Bank of Latin America for 960 million dollars to pay the December 21 maturities.

The presidential spokesperson drew attention to “the situation of extreme delicacy” that the country is going through and reiterated the need for the National Congress to approve the bill sent to Parliament last week and which provides for broad powers to the Government.

Is about a bill that provides for profound reforms in various areas and grants extraordinary powers to the Executive in economic, financial, social and security matters until the end of 2025with an eventual extension for another two years.

“The objective of the law has three pillars: expanding freedoms, eliminating privileges and deregulating the economy,” Adorni summarized.

The IMF has supported the measures aimed at fiscal adjustment, cutting public spending and stopping monetary issuance that the new Argentine Government seeks to implement since Milei took office.

“These strong initial actions aim to significantly improve public finances in a way that protects the most vulnerable in society and to strengthen the exchange rate regime,” the IMF Director of Communications, Julie Kozack, had remarked after the first economic announcements in December. past.

EFE