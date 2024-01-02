













Death Stranding 2: Hideo Kojima finally shares news about its development









According to the acclaimed director, Death Stranding 2 will continue with its development throughout 2024. This suggests that there are still things to do this year, so we may see it until sometime in 2025. It must be remembered that it does not yet have a release date.

Hideo Kojima also said that the sequel is being developed at the same time as his new title: O.D.. This is a new game in which Kojima Productions is cooperating with Xbox Game Studios. So it looks like a busy few years for the team.

Another detail he shared is that the audio of some scenes still needs to be recorded. Once this is done, the studio will dedicate itself to recording the dialogues in Japanese. So Death Stranding 2 It seems to continue its development without any setback. I hope they give us a new trailer soon.

What else can we expect from Death Stranding?

Hideo Kojima's creation is not only awaiting its sequel, but also its film adaptation. A couple of months ago it was confirmed that Death Stranding you will receive a movie. This will be done in conjunction with the A24 studio with the supervision of Kojima Productions.

Source: Kojima Productions.

There are still no details about the cast, director, or screenwriter. What is a fact is that it will have the support of the creator of the video game. Also, Kojima He assured that he will take advantage of the opportunity to further expand the world of the game. Do you think it's a good idea to give it a movie?

