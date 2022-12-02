Nogales, Sonora.- The selected from Sonora and Baja California of the category 16-18 years old, will star in the Fifth Annual Northern Bowl, to be held in Nogales, Sonora. This was reported by the mayor of Nogales Juan Francisco Gim Nogales at a press conference, accompanied by Marco Alonso Martínez Rodríguez Municipal Director of Sports of Nogales, (IMDEN) and by the councilor Elba Edith Reichel López.

“We are committed to offering a high-quality sporting event to the Nogalense community, and sometimes up to two activities per week, especially for the enjoyment of families”, declared the municipal president.

The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The appointment is in the football field located in the Sports Unit “Estrellas Nogales”. There will take place the meeting between two powerful squads of the region where representatives of American football teams from higher education institutions in Mexico will be present, attentive to the young promises of American football.

The Northern Bowl in its previous editions was dominated by Baja California three times and once by Sonora.

Present at the press conference were coaches and players from the Sonoran national team such as Carlos Contreras Félix, from the Águilas team from the Gante College; Jesús Moreno García, Couch of the Ciudad Obregón Vaqueros; Carlos Lara Colmenares, from Tiburones Yaquis, Offensive Coordinator and Cristian Omar Duarte Guerra, from the Eagles of the Gante School.

The Sonora national team is made up of 24 players from the Águilas del Colegio Gante youth academy, who have proven their worth by competing throughout the state.

The municipal president reiterated his unconditional support for sports activity and announced that a significant part of the budget to be exercised in 2023 will be allocated to improving the municipality’s sports infrastructure.