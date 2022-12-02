International pimping network directed from Colombia was dismantled

Twelve people were arrested in France, Spain and Colombia in a police operation to dismantle a vast network of pimpingwhich exploited at least fifty women in France, a French police source said on Friday.

The couple who ran the network were arrested in Colombia; six more people –four men and two women–, in Spain; and four more –two men and two women–, in France, specified this source, confirming information from the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’ and France Inter radio.

According to the latter, the women left Colombia, Venezuela, Paraguay and Peru for France with promises of legal employment.

AFP