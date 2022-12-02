Friday, December 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

International pimping network directed from Colombia was dismantled

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 2, 2022
in World
0


close

Those captured would have exploited dozens of women in Europe.

Those captured would have exploited dozens of women in Europe.

The organization’s leading couple was arrested in the country. Others were captured in France and Spain.

Twelve people were arrested in France, Spain and Colombia in a police operation to dismantle a vast network of pimpingwhich exploited at least fifty women in France, a French police source said on Friday.

The couple who ran the network were arrested in Colombia; six more people –four men and two women–, in Spain; and four more –two men and two women–, in France, specified this source, confirming information from the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’ and France Inter radio.

According to the latter, the women left Colombia, Venezuela, Paraguay and Peru for France with promises of legal employment.

News in development, expect expansion shortly…

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#International #pimping #network #directed #Colombia #dismantled

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

model athlete

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.