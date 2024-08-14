Paris 2024: Cyber ​​Harassment Investigation Opened Against Khelif

The Paris prosecutor’s office, as reported by L’Equipe, has opened an investigation for “cyber harassment because of gender, public insult because of gender, public provocation to discrimination and public insult because of origin” against the Algerian Olympic champion Imane Khelif, the boxer who ended up at the center of controversy before the match with the Italian Angela Carini at the Olympic Games because of her gender, mainly due to her exclusion from the 2023 World Championships by the IBA.

Meanwhile JK Rowling and Elon Musk have been sued for cyberbullying by the same Algerian boxer Imane Khelif after the Olympic victory. This was reported exclusively by “Variety”. Both the “Harry Potter” writer and the entrepreneur are the subject of a criminal complaint filed with the French authorities for alleged “aggravated cyber harassment” against the boxer. Nabil Boudi, Khelif’s Paris-based lawyer, confirmed to Variety that both public figures are named in the complaint, filed Friday with the Paris prosecutor’s office’s anti-hate online center. The lawsuit was filed against X, which, under French law, means it is filed against unknown persons. This “ensures that the prosecutor’s office has full freedom to investigate all individuals,” including those who may have written hate messages under a pseudonym, Boudi said.