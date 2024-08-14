Nintendo Switch 2 won’t launch before April 2025, per an online report that Eurogamer understands to be correct.

The next console from Nintendo is still officially unannounced, although developers have been prepping games to be ready for its launch for some time. Nintendo initially wanted to launch Switch 2 in late 2024, but has since moved its internal plans – firstly without ruling out a Q1 2025 date.

Now, however, developers have been told not to expect Switch 2 this current financial year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Speaking via the GI Microcastboss of Eurogamer sister site GamesIndustry.biz Chris Dring said that “no developer I’ve spoken to expect it to launch in this financial year, in fact they’ve been told not to expect it in this financial year.”

Eurogamer can also corroborate this, with April 2025 the very earliest the console could now arrive.

Online rumors have previously suggested Nintendo would ape the launch rollout of Switch 1 with its successor. The Switch 1 was memorably announced in October 2016 via a trailer that named the console and showed off its main gimmick – that it was a hybrid device. Nintendo then confirmed the console’s March 2017 launch date at the start of that year.

For Switch 2, Nintendo has simply said it will “make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.” We’ll at least learn more of Switch 2 before 31st March 2025, then – likely including its own gimmick – even if we’re not playing it.

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for comment.

Previous reports have repeatedly pegged Switch 2 as another hybrid console, this time with a larger screen. A games industry report published in January found that hundreds of developers were now working on Switch 2 projects.