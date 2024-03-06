More than 130,000 audios involving eight people, a series of medical decisions and a death: that of the Argentine idol Diego Armando Maradonawhich, according to the Justice of Argentinacould have been avoided.

All this will be analyzed starting this Wednesday in the Courts of San Isidro (province of Buenos Aires). Beyond the tsunami that the death of 'Pelusa' meant in the world of football, this tragic event gave rise to a judicial case that this Wednesday will see a key hearing in the Oral Criminal Court number 3, since Justice must decide What evidence is taken into account for the trial for the alleged crime of simple homicide committed through possible fraud.

Diego Maradona. Photo:Taken from Maradona's video Share

“In honor of the truth and Justice, we want the trial to take place this year,” explained the Prosecutor's Office of the country in the south of the continent.

In Argentina, this crime carries a sentence of between 8 and 25 years. The eight defendants are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque; the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov; the psychologist Carlos Diaz; the doctor who coordinated the home care of the former soccer player, Nancy Forlini; the nurse coordinator, Mariano Perroni; The nurse Ricardo Omar Almirón; the nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid and the clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna.

All of them linked to the health care that the Argentine star had to receive. According to him he could know Efe From judicial sources, this Wednesday's hearing will take place at 9 a.m. (Colombian time) in San Isidro, a town located north of the Argentine capital, and is awaited with great expectation.

AFP Photo:AFP Share

It is expected that this meeting, which will be attended by the eight defenses, the complaints and the San Isidro attorney general's office, will determine the start date of the oral and public debate. On April 18, 2023, the Court of Appeals and Guarantees of San Isidro confirmed the elevation to trial of the case for the death in 2020 of Maradonaby rejecting the requests for annulment of the process and the change of legal classification of the judicial case.

'Pelusa' died on November 25, 2020, just 25 days after turning 60, and the autopsy on the body of the former captain and former national team coach Argentina determined that he died as a result of “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.” Also discovered in his heart was a “dilated cardiomyopathy”.

The world champion in Mexico 1986 suffered from alcohol addiction problems, had been admitted to a clinic The Silver on November 2, 2020 due to anemia and dehydration and, a day later, he was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

Diego Maradona, former Argentine player. Photo:EFE Share

On November 11, 2020, he was discharged from the hospital and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he died on the 25th of that same month.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO