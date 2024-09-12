This week Apple has been in the public eye, and that is due to the revelation of iPhone 16its new phone that will basically arrive with the most recent version of the operating system known as iOS 18, which will even have the implementation for the first time of the Artificial intelligenceAnd although its use will be limited to certain regions at first, they have already dared to take the step of showing the first illustration created with this new system that wants to compete with others such as ChatGPT.

The image generated with the tool has been revealed Image Playgroundwhich has caused a mixed reaction among users. This feature, which will arrive with Apple Intelligencewill allow you to create images from text descriptions or based on other images, but it won’t be available immediately with iOS 18, but later in the year, starting in the United States. The first image shown is a design of the dog of the vice president of software engineering of Apple, Craig Federighi, made as a gift for the pet’s birthday.

The design has been considered disappointing for its visual quality, especially when compared to other AI technologies such as DALL-E 3 or Google Image, which generate more realistic images. Applehowever, has clarified that its tool is intended as a “fun” feature and not necessarily for creating images for professional purposes, which explains the less detailed approach.

Despite the quality of the image, the company assures that the creations made with Image Playground will be clearly identified. Wiredwho had access to the first image, added a watermark for transparency purposes, and images generated with this tool will also include EXIF ​​metadata indicating their AI-based origin, ensuring that users can differentiate them from real photographs.

This feature will be accessible through a standalone app, but will also be integrated with apps like Messages. Users will be able to generate images from text descriptions or choose from suggestions from the tool, and they will also be able to insert people from their photo library into the generated creations. While the full functionality has not been released, Apple promises that this will be an attractive addition for users looking to explore the creative capabilities of AI.

Via: Wired