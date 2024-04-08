













Crunchyroll confirmed once and for all that the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc It will arrive in your catalog this spring and that will be from May 12, 2024.

That is the same day that this long-awaited fourth season will hit Japanese television. From that date on, a new episode will be released every week on the video service mentioned above and can be seen from regions such as North America, Central America and South America.

Likewise, the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc It can be seen from Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and other Southeast Asian countries.

What about the dubbing of this new installment of the series? Crunchyroll highlighted that in the near future dubbing will be available in Latin Spanish, as well as other languages, such as English, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

This new wave of episodes will allow us to appreciate how the Hashira or Pillars carry out the toughest training to face Muzan Kibutsuji, who represents all the evil in the history of Koyoharu Gotoge.

The best demon hunters carry faith and determination in their hearts, as does the protagonist of the story, Tanjiro Kamado, who we will see again in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc.

Previously, fans had a preview of what this fourth season of the anime will offer. That was through the compilation film that had its premiere in February 2024.

This brings together the last episode of the third installment of the series along with the first of the fourth. That was a pleasant experience for the fans but it left them waiting for more.

So you will have to be patient to enjoy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc.

