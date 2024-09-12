The situation of violence in Culiacán, which began last Monday, September 9, has affected various services in the city, including package deliveries. Several courier companies have suspended their operations, citing “war and conflict” as the main reason for the interruption of deliveries, which has caused inconvenience among residents.

Companies such as URUZ, DHL and J&T Express have issued statements reporting that, for the safety of its employees and the unstable situation, they have decided to temporarily cancel their delivery services.

“Today they were going to send me some supplies from Culiacán and they called me from the parcel service “From the bus station, everything is closed,” said a user of the social network X, expressing her frustration at the difficulties in receiving her orders.

Despite these cancellations, some users have reported that other courier companies such as TEMU have continued their deliveries, albeit on a limited basis.

The disruption in parcel services is just one of the many effects that the violence is having on the daily lives of the citizens of Culiacán. The Culiacans face the uncertainty of when normal operations will be restored, while shipping companies say they are monitoring the situation to resume their activities when conditions allow.

For now, the affected parcel companies have asked their customers to be patient and recommend that they stay tuned for further updates on the status of their shipments.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK their best products

THE DEBATE.

Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!