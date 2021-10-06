I’M YOUR MAN PLOT

I’m Your Man, a film directed by Maria Schrader, is set in Berlin in the near future and tells the story of Alma (Maren Eggert), a scientist from the Pergamon Museum who takes part in an experiment. In order to obtain the funds to finance her research, the woman agrees to participate in a study, which would see her spend three weeks in the company of an android robot. Tom (Dan Stevens).

The humanoid was designed to adapt to the character of those around her, in this case Alma, and to her needs until she is happy. While living with Tom, the scientist will realize that the robot lends itself to being an ideal life partner.