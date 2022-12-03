Former player is hospitalized for treatment of colon cancer at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo

Former soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the Skinaged 82, said this Saturday (3.Dec.2022) which is “strong”with “a lot of hope” and follow your “Treatment as usual”🇧🇷

The ace is hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo. It treats colon cancer. Your state of health is stable, according to the latest medical report🇧🇷

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received”says text published on Pelé’s official Instagram profile🇧🇷

The treatment of respiratory infection identified on Friday (Dec 2) it evolved satisfactorily, according to the Albert Einstein hospital. Skin “did not present any worsening in the condition in the last 24 hours”says the document.

The former player has been hospitalized since Tuesday (29.Nov) in São Paulo, to reassess the chemotherapy treatment of colon cancer. There is no forecast for discharge. Here’s the full (104 KB).

In 2021, Pelé had already been hospitalized in August -when he announced the disease- and in December🇧🇷 In the following year, the soccer star was hospitalized in February🇧🇷

READ THE MEDICAL BULLETIN

Here is the document released this Saturday (3.Dec.2022) by the Albert Einstein hospital:

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein last Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of chemotherapy therapy for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and his health status remains stable. He has also had a good response to care for the respiratory infection, showing no worsening in the last 24 hours”🇧🇷

TRIBUTE IN QATAR

The former player was honored on Friday (Dec. 2), in Doha, Qatar, where the World Cup is taking place. Drones formed the phrase “Pele, get well soon” (in Portuguese, “Pele, get well soon”🇧🇷

PLAYERS SEND MESSAGES

The official site of the player Neymar Jr. wished forces to Pele: “We are praying for your health King”🇧🇷

Real Madrid striker Rodrygo Goes said be “twisting” for Pelé’s recovery.