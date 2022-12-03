The Netherlands and Argentina will meet for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup next Friday in search of a place in the semifinals. Both teams have been improving their game over the course of the tournament, so it will be a meeting full of emotions and very entertaining for fans and soccer fans.
Both teams have a long and important history in the World Cups, being the Argentines the ones who lifted the trophy twice. While the Dutch are looking for their first title. They have faced each other on multiple occasions in the most important tournament in the world of soccer and below we review the five clashes between the Dutch and the Argentines:
In this first confrontation that took place for the second phase of that World Cup and that the Dutch were left with an impressive 4-0 victory with a double from the great Johan Cruyff.
4 years after the first confrontation, the Albiceleste team took revenge and neither more nor less than in a World Cup final. Mario Alberto Kempes gave him the World title with a double that remained in the history of the albiceleste team.
One of the best matches between the two teams that was decided at the end thanks to a spectacular individual action by Dennis Bergkamp at minute 89 that gave the Dutch a ticket to the semifinals.
It was the only boring game in the World Cup group stage as it was a game with few emotions and ended 0-0. It was Lionel Messi’s first game as a starter in World Cups.
Argentina was left with the ticket to the final of the World Cup after getting the victory with an imperial performance by Sergio Romero. Javier Mascherano had a spectacular closing against Robben that was worth a goal at that time.
Throughout these 5 games, both teams gave us great shows and we all hope that the next match, for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, will not be the exception and will be remembered by all the fans.
