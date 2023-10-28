In chapter 335 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Diego Montalbán (Giovanni Ciccia) suffered a heart attack and now his life is at risk. Unfortunately, no one believed him because shortly before he had faked his death with the sole purpose of winning back Francesca Maldini. Will the former chef of Francesca’s die or be saved?

How did Diego’s heart attack start in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

It all started after Diego signed Francesca’s divorce papers in ‘AFHS’. She invited him to lunch and, when the meal was over, he saw that his children were still rejecting him. For this reason, he assured that the businesswoman had taken his family away from him. After that, the cook made a tremendous moan and touched his chest; In this way, he showed that he was in deep pain and collapsed. Far from helping him, Cristóbal, Alessia and Francesca left him lying on the ground. Montalbán managed to crawl to the door, where he found Mike Miller and Macarena; However, they also thought he was lying again.

Did Diego Montalbán survive a heart attack in ‘AFHS’?

After suffering a heart attack, Diego Montalban He finally received medical attention from June. Very quickly, the niece of ‘Charito’ He helped the chef by performing CPR to keep him alive until an ambulance arrived. For his part, ‘Koky’ Reyes and Felix Panduro They were waiting to know if he would survive. Unexpectedly, Montalbán lost consciousness and suddenly saw a tunnel of white light, what seemed to be the sky; Moments later, he was surrounded by an environment with flames and realized that this would be hell.