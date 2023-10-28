Tuesday, November 28, 2023. In its own way it will be a first historic date for Ducati and Marc Marquez. That day, the Tuesday after the last race of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, the eight-time world champion Spaniard will ride a Desmosedici prototype made in Borgo Panigale for the first time in his life, on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. Likewise, for the first time in 10 years, Marquez will ride a non-Honda bike. Marc’s first test on the Ducati was made official by the Gresini team during the weekend of the Thailand GP underway in Buriram.

the marquez test

—

“He is a champion and the test will help him understand in which direction we will have to go and what kind of way he will be able to drive in 2024” explained Michele Masini, sporting director of the Gresini team to Sky Sport. It remains to be understood which version of Desmosedici Marquez will ride: whether the 2022 model that the client team is using in the 2023 World Championship or the GP23 – the bike of Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martin, so to speak – which will be supplied to Gresini next year. Masini gave a first indication on the subject, although there is still no certainty: “The final word on the matter belongs to Ducati”, underlined the manager of the team managed by Nadia Padovani, “but it is likely that it is already the GP23 that we will use it later in the season.” The precedent of this season would suggest the same: Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez already had the Desmosedici GP22 in the end-of-season tests before the start of the current World Championship.