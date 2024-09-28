Among the guests of the last episode of Very true also appeared Paola Carusowho once again touched on a very delicate topic for her. The former Bonas of Avanti unaltro has in fact spoken about the health conditions of his son Michele and the operation to which he had to undergo.

Very true: Paola Caruso intervenes in the broadcast

Like in every episode of Very true space is given to all those celebrities who wish to talk about their lives and all the dramas that have characterized it. Also guest on this episode Paola Carusoa showgirl who became famous for her role as Bonas in Next one.

The girl went on the show to talk about her son’s health problems, who suffered real agony starting from 2022. At the time the child was on holiday with his mother in Egypt when, feeling unwell, it was necessary to contact a pediatrician of the place.

This would give him a medicine which is not legal here and which unfortunately has done nothing but worsen the child’s situation, harming his own sciatic nerve. From that moment Paola Caruso embarked on a journey of struggle and suffering all for the good of little Michele.

The failure of the operation and the suffering of a mother

Today Paola said that unfortunately the situation has not yet improved, as i doctors they managed to unblock the situation, but not the nerve as it was too damaged. In fact, due to the condition of the nerve, the operation was not successful and unfortunately the damage was defined as permanent.

Michele is having a bad time, he was running and jumping. At 5 years old you can’t explain why, on a psychological level it’s really hard. He has a great internal discomfort that he cannot express. At first he asked when he would remove the brace he hates, now he hasn’t asked me to remove it for a year. To date there is no technique that can recover my son’s leg.