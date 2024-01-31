After a wait shrouded in mystery, Konami has removed the veil on Silent Hill: The Short Message, marking a new chapter in the Silent Hill universe available immediately on PS5, where it can be downloaded for free. The news comes years after the first rumors circulated in 2022, when the title was briefly mentioned in official documents but without further details disclosed to the public. The first appearance of Silent Hill: The Short Message was noticed in the database of the Korean classification society, the equivalent of the European PEGI system, arousing curiosity and speculation among fans of the series. Since then, the game has received ratings in various international markets, but without Konami offering players a clear vision of what to expect.

Only recently, thanks to information released by the Australian Classification Board, it was possible to discover that the protagonist of the story will be Anita, tasked with exploring a disturbing residential building known as “The Villa”. The game promises to be a first-person horror experience, reminiscent in many ways of the Silent Hills demo, a chapter announced in 2014 with a playable teaser. The Short Village deals with adult and complex issues such as suicide, self-harm and the serious consequences of ignoring the requests for help of those who are going through a critical period in their lives. These narrative elements are intended to immerse players in a deep and thoughtful story, while maintaining the haunting atmosphere that has made the Silent Hill series famous.