Some interceptions make your skin crawl. At the center is the ras della Barona, Nazzareno Calajò, arrested in a maxi blitz in Milan resulting from lengthy investigations into the drug routes of the Lombard capital, which arise between the suburbs and the city’s hinterland. From the Barona district, in the south-western area of ​​Milan, various threads moved: some of these touched the ultra leaders of Inter and Milan, with declarations of intent for ambushes and assassinations.

“I shoot him in the face”

There are in particular two excerpts that connect Calajò to the world of football. The first is related to March 2022, in which the ras speaks of Vittorio Boiocchi, assassinated seven months later in the Figino district: “I go to San Siro and cut off his head in front of everyone. We kidnap him, we anesthetize him, we take him to the garden and we bury him. I get a life sentence, nothing happens…”. Despite these statements, there are no direct links between the interceptions and the murder of the head ultra of Inter. Moving on to the organized cheering of Milan, however, the names are those of Luca Lucci and Giancarlo Lombardi, in 2022 at the center of a dispute “to take over the management of the curve”. He talks about it with his nephew, who says: “We have never eaten a euro from the curve … let’s take something to heart that doesn’t interest us …”. But then it’s the ras who talks about concrete actions: “I’m telling you the truth, if someone has to take a cannon shot from this Cataldo (Lucci’s right arm, ed), I’m going to shoot first at Giancarlo (Lombardi) and then at Cataldo”. The nephew volunteers: “Give me the address and I’ll do it. I put on the full helmet and I do it to Cataldo. Stolen motorbike and I shoot him in the face”.