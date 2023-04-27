Prigozhin announced the suspension of artillery fire in Artemovsk due to the visit of US journalists

The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the suspension of artillery fire in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) during the visit of US journalists, reports Telegram-channel “Prigozhin’s cap”.

“A decision was made to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists could safely shoot Bakhmut and go home. The press is sacred, they are also a kind of military correspondents, ”said the founder of Wagner PMC.

According to him, the commander of the 57th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with the call sign “Cerberus” is taking American journalists to Artemivsk.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that if the Russian Armed Forces take Artemivsk, Kyiv will lose “an important strategic point.” The collapse of the front, according to the politician, will lead to the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army to the west.