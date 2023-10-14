Faded dream

The dream was there, but it quickly disappeared, together with the inexorable rise of the Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi: the Indonesian Sprint race for Fabio Quartararo ended with a fifth place finish. An excellent result, if you look at the difficult season experienced by the 2021 world champion on his Yamaha, but it is not the podium that seemed possible after this morning’s qualifying.

The Frenchman, however, was unable to do anything against the Ducati trio (Martin-Marini-Bezzecchi) who monopolized the first three positions and also with the Aprilia of Maverick Viñales, fourth to complete the poker of Italian bikes.

No regrets

To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP after the race, however, Quartararo explained that he had no regrets about this short race: “In the end I gave everything – declared the Nice native – but when you see how others pass you and the way they drive, you can’t do anything about it. Now we just have to give 100% and try to get the best result possible. I don’t know how tomorrow will go – he added, in reference to the ‘long race’ on Sunday – but today I gave everything from the first to the last lap. The tire helped me a little, as it was less rigid than usual.”

“This was a step further than last year on this track – added El Diablo – but the difference is still too big for us. We have lost a lot in terms of mileage because the bike turns less, so we are in a lot of difficulty but we have to continue to give everything in every race. At the end I saw Bezzecchi and Maverick fighting for the podium and I said to myself that maybe they could make a mistake and at that point I could have fought for the podium too, but they had something more. I gave it my all and driving in 30.1 was spectacular for me on this track.”.