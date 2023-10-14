The Louvre Museum in Paris, the most visited in the world, was evacuated this Saturday and had to close its doors due to fears of a terrorist attack, one day after a young Chechen Islamist killed a teacher inside a school in the city. of Arras, in northern France. According to the Louvre itself, the decision was taken after the museum received written threats.

“For security reasons, the Louvre museum closes its doors today, Saturday, October 14th. People who booked a visit today will be reimbursed,” the institution said in a message on social media. According to the French press, around 15,000 visitors had to be evacuated after the museum received a written bomb threat. In 2022 alone, the Louvre welcomed almost 8 million people, and is one of the main tourist attractions in the world.

French police have arrested nine people after the murder of a teacher

The evacuation and closure of the emblematic museum comes one day after the young Chechen Mohamed M. stabbed, on Friday, high school teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, inside a school in Arras. Bernard was killed; another teacher and an employee of the teaching unit were seriously injured.

In addition to Mohamed, detained using a taser, French police arrested eight other people for alleged links to the attack, most of them family members or people related to the young Chechen, who remains in police custody. According to official sources, among those detained are two of Mohamed M.’s brothers, his mother, his sister, his uncle and two people of Belarusian nationality. This type of arrests within the suspect’s closest circle is very common in France when it comes to Islamic attacks.

The attacker is a member of a Russian-Chechen family who arrived in France in 2008 and who the European country attempted to deport in 2014, although only the father was expelled several years later. The eldest son was convicted twice this year for various crimes related to Islamic terrorism, and the perpetrator of Friday’s attack was listed as a potentially dangerous suspect.

France activates “attack urgency” level in anti-terror system

After Bernard’s murder, the French government decided, on Friday night, to raise the anti-terrorism alert level to its highest level, “attack urgency”. “In the current context and after the terrorist attack in Arras, I decided to raise the level of Vigipirate (anti-terrorist operation) to the highest level, that of attack urgency”, announced the French Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne. On Saturday, the French presidency announced that up to 7,000 soldiers from Operation Sentinelle will be deployed throughout French territory by next Monday, in response to the terrorist alert.

The announcement was made after a Security Council meeting at the Élysée Palace, attended by the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, as well as Borne and several members of the government. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the TF1 television channel that, “according to the information, there is certainly a link between what happened and the Middle East,” referring to the war situation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas. Since 2012, jihadist attacks in France have killed 272 people and injured 1,200 others, especially in 2015 and 2016.