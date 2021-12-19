An illegal private kindergarten was found in an apartment in the Kuzminki district of Moscow. This was reported by the TV channel REN TV…

The kindergarten is located in a residential five-story building. Numerous violations were recorded inside the premises. For example, a toilet cleaner that a child might accidentally drink was available. There were no food supplies in the refrigerator.

There are two women working in the illegal establishment. One of them works as a nanny and calls herself a cook and educator, emphasizing that she has the appropriate education. A month of a child’s stay in such a kindergarten costs 22 thousand rubles.

The source clarified that the institution found a child who was in a closed room.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office revealed violations in a Moscow private kindergarten on Rimsky-Korsakov Street in the Otradnoye district. Prior to that, in a similar institution on Donbasskaya Street, a child fell out of a third-floor window, after which the Investigative Committee began checking.