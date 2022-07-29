Canada.- During the night of last Thursday, July 28 one more concert of Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour was held in TorontoCanada, moment in which moments full of uncertainty and fear were experiencedafter some fireworks exploded illegally.

The concert was held at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arenawhere, near the end of the final act, fireworks started going off in the audiencewhich puzzled everyone present, since the singer avoided using this resource in all her shows.

Fortunately, Dua Lipa came out unharmed, but panic and chaos among the public was inevitable present, since at least three people were injured after the act, which is unknown until now how it was carried out.

The singer, through her social networks, decided to speak about it, after the videos of that terrifying moment for many circulated on social networks. It should be noted that she was not aware of what happened and when she closed her show she did not notice the unauthorized fireworks.

“Bringing this show to my fans has been a magnificent experience and I apologize for the scare that each of you got, if you felt insecure or if the concert affected you in any way. With all my love, Dua”, shared later.

Fortunately, people who were injured during the fireworks show were treated immediately and doctors confirmed that they were minor injuries, according to reports from MLSE, the company in charge of the Scotiabank Arena.

