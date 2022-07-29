Polyansky: Russians and Ukrainians will not forget the help of the West to Kyiv in the murder of civilians

The peoples of Russia and Ukraine will not forget the Western countries’ willingness to help Kyiv kill civilians. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stated this at a meeting of the UN Security Council. RIA News.

The diplomat pointed out that by supplying Ukraine with long-range artillery and MLRS, Kyiv’s partners “are shifting the conditional security line necessary for the peaceful development of the mentioned regions further to the West.”

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said that Western countries should increase the supply of weapons to increase the combat capability of Ukraine. “With our current level of supplies, without material support from the West, Ukraine is only capable of fighting for a few more months,” Gerashchenko said. He also added that in order to meet the needs of Kyiv, American and European factories need to increase the industrial production of weapons.