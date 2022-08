Vessel used in one of the ten landings of Cuban migrants recorded this weekend in Florida. | Photo: Personal collection / Walter N. Slosar

US Border Patrol agents arrested at least 187 Cuban immigrants this weekend in the Florida Keys, including several who arrived on Sunday, officials said.

These migrants made landfall in the US in ten different landings, explained Walter N. Slosar, director of Border Patrol in the Miami sector, via Twitter.

The Miami Herald, which cited Adam Hoffner, head of the Miami operations division at the Customs and Border Protection agency as a source, reported that the largest landing was that of a group of 51 Cubans who arrived this morning in Key West. . Slosar posted on Twitter some photographs of the precarious boats that the Cubans used to reach the US in the ten landings.

The arrest of the 187 Cubans comes three days after border authorities arrested another 19 Cubans who arrived on Marathon Key, one of the islets in the Florida Keys tourist region.

According to the most recent figures provided by the Coast Guard, since October 1, 2021, the date on which the current fiscal year began, the federal entity’s crews have intercepted 3,963 Cubans, much more than the 838 intercepted in the previous fiscal year.