The director of the Ghost of Tsushima movie, Chad Stahelskystated that the film based on the homonymous game will have its respective cast with actors from the Country of the rising sun and entirely in Japanese language, so you won’t have to worry about weird locations or western people.

Stahelsky declared to Collider that, while this may scare a lot of people, Sony is supporting him with this decision, in addition to the fact that Western audiences are getting used to reading subtitles on films.

“Honestly, it’s probably the same things that would scare most people. It’s a fantasy period piece“said the director of this project. “It is made with reverence to Akira Kurosawa, who is probably among the top five biggest influences in my life when it comes to cinema. It’s an opportunity to push technology and people forward in a timeless story. It is the typical mythological story of good versus evil, find a man, see him change the world or the world changes him.

“So I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning.”, he added Stahelsky. “It’s character-driven. She has the opportunity for a great action, a great appearance. And honestly, we would try to do it, all in character. I mean, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima Island.”

Ghost of Tsushima film will have its Japanese cast

One of the fears that fans always have when it comes to movies based on video games is that they don’t tend to respect the characters or the theme. At least what the also director of John Wick seeks is to fully meet this objective and will have a 100% Japanese cast.

“A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is very much in support of us on that. I have been going to Japan since I was 16 years old. I have love for the country, love for the people, love for the language. Trying to direct not only in my language but someone else’s language and culturally shift my thinking to separate that in a cool way that still appeals to a Western audience.“.

Now it only remains to wait for the recording and production of a film that many of us would like to see on the big screen to begin. Does the idea excite you?